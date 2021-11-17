More subpoenas are expected this week, according to the chair of the House Committee investigating 1/6.

Representative Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Select Committee on the January 6 incident, said on Tuesday that the congressional panel would issue further subpoenas this week as it continues its probe into the riot.

After the committee’s morning meeting, the Mississippi Democrat broke the news to media at the U.S. Capitol.

While Thompson suggested that further subpoenas could be issued in the near future, he did not provide a particular schedule for the remainder of the week. He also made no mention of any individual names who might be targeted by these further subpoenas.

Subpoenas are more than likely to be issued to high-ranking officials who worked with former President Donald Trump, many of whom the inquiry claims could reveal critical facts about the events of January 6.

The only person named by Thompson is Trump’s former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, who has already been summoned but has refused to come before the committee despite a court order requiring him to do so on Friday.

Meadows is the second former White House staffer to refuse to take a deposition in the last few days. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrendered to federal officials on Monday after being held in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with his subpoena, and he now faces up to two years in prison.

Thompson told reporters that the January 6 Committee hasn’t decided on a course of action for Meadows, saying that “it’s still a work in progress” and that they aren’t ready to hold Meadows in contempt just yet.

Representative Adam Schiff, who is also a member of the committee, expressed his hope that the body would “move fast” in holding Meadows accountable.

“When witnesses decide, as Meadows has, that they’re not going to bother showing up because they have that much disregard for the law, it very much forces our hand, and we’ll act quickly,” the California Democrat said on NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday.

While Thompson did not use the same same language as Schiff, he did tell reporters that he would send Meadows a letter on Tuesday “essentially confirming what we’ve been saying all along.”

“These questions must be answered. We’ve given [Meadows] a chance on a few occasions. This is a condensed version of the information.