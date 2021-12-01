More snow is expected in the UK as temperatures drop below freezing.

On Sunday, Britons were treated to a combination of weather, including sunlight, rain, sleet, and snow.

At the weekend, Storm Arwen wrecked havoc across much of the UK, bringing wintry weather with it.

Heavy snow forced lorries to become stranded and ploughs to be utilized in a number of regions, while wind gusts of around 100 mph disrupted transportation, caused power outages, and damaged buildings.

The weather will “become colder” from Wednesday due to a northerly wind, according to Stephen Dixon of the Met Office. “Winds will be notably high in exposed coastal locations in the North and North East, with gusts in excess of 40mph predicted,” he added.

“Due to the chilly weather, some snow will fall in the far north’s high ground, while sleet or rain will fall in the low ground.”

“Thursday’s theme will continue, with a band of rain rolling in from the west later in the day.”

“Thursday is anticipated to be cold, and there could be snow showers in the east for a spell,” Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Glaze told the Express.

“However, the majority of the UK experiences dry and bright weather. Northern Ireland may get rainy later, and sleet or snow may fall over high ground.

“On Friday, heavy rain, sleet, and snow will move eastward.

“The majority of the snow in the northern half of the UK is expected to be over high land, and it usually comes back to rain before clearing away.”

“By the afternoon, all regions should be mostly dry.” “It’s quite chilly.” While Netweather Senior Forecaster Jo Farrow told the Mirror that there will be “blasts of cold Arctic air, warmer interludes, frost and blustery winds, and still the possibility of fresh snow, but it’ll be mostly over the hills,”

“Thursday will be a cold day with sleet and snow showers for the far north of Scotland, a few across north Norfolk, northern counties of Northern Ireland, down through the North Channel to the Isle of Man, and maybe over Wales,” Ms Farrow added.

