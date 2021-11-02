More routes and lower ticket prices could be added to buses.

Under big plans that include new technology, additional routes, and lower charges, bus services in the Liverpool City Region might be revolutionized.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram have put together a pitch for ten projects that have the potential to dramatically revolutionize the way buses operate in our region.

The projects are included in the Combined Authority’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), which has been submitted to the Government and is available to read online. The area is seeking £667 million to improve the bus network’s affordability and reliability.

The Combined Authority was recently awarded £710 million for major transportation infrastructure projects in the metro region, which included considerable bus priority measures.

If approved, the new money would mark the region’s largest-ever investment in bus services beginning in 2022, allowing for the faster implementation of a wide range of transformative projects such as priority bus lanes, reduced rates, and new routes.

With tap-and-go contactless ticketing and travel on high-spec and more accessible zero-emission buses, more people will be able to enjoy faster, more dependable services that better connect the region.

It’s an important aspect of Mayor Rotheram’s plan for a regional public transportation system that’s as integrated as London’s.

Mayor Rotheram has made it known that he wants to take control of the region’s bus services. The proposal requests flexible funds to help cover the expenses of setting up the region’s preferred option of franchising or enhanced partnership, which will be selected through a rigorous and formal procedure.

Cheaper pricing across the board, including daily, weekly, and monthly multi-operator tickets.

New routes are being proposed, as well as boosting the number of buses on existing routes and offering more services on weekends and evenings.

To prioritize buses on our busiest roads in order to speed up journeys and make them more reliable and appealing to passengers.

Contactless “tap-and-go” ticketing with daily and weekly fare capping.

Develop plans for the region's first Bus Rapid Transit system, focusing on Wirral Waters and Liverpool's Knowledge QuarterFund upgrades to Halton's services and infrastructure so that it may be completely integrated into the city.