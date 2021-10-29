More protections are needed as part of the vaccination mandate, according to labor unions.

On Friday, labor unions urged the Biden administration to include COVID-19 mitigation methods other than vaccinations in any rule enforcing Biden’s mask mandate.

The White House invited union representatives from the AFL-CIO, Service Employees International Union, and United Food and Commercial Workers International Union to provide input on a new rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that will guide how large employers implement Biden’s vaccine mandate. They asked that more virus prevention methods be included in the Biden administration’s workplace policies.

Improved ventilation, masking and social distance requirements, and a need that businesses do risk assessments to identify what mitigation tactics are needed are among the measures proposed by the unions.

“We really need to get ahead of the virus’s transmission piece.” “We need protections in the meanwhile because vaccination takes time,” Rebecca Reindel, who represented the AFL-CIO on the call, told CNBC. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Sept. 9 requiring firms with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their staff or demand weekly testing for unvaccinated personnel. According to the White House, the new mandate will affect over 100 million Americans if completely enforced.

The OSHA regulation, which serves as a guidance for companies, is an important aspect of implementing the obligation. On Oct. 12, OSHA sent a draft regulation to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review, but no final rule has been issued.

Large corporations have already begun to implement vaccine mandates, although union collaboration has been sporadic at best. The United Auto Workers (UAW), which represents Ford employees, was initially opposed to a vaccine requirement, but changed its mind after President Biden announced his executive order.