More people should wear masks in the White House and at Trump rallies, according to Trump’s COVID Testing Czar.

When Brett Giroir served on the coronavirus task group during the Trump administration, he wishes more people had worn face masks in the White House and at Trump rallies.

“We were extremely worried that there was not much mask-wearing at the White House, and there was not much mask-wearing at rallies, even though they were made available,” Grioir said on CNN’s New Day on Friday. “These were definitely things I wish had been done.” Former President Donald Trump famously questioned the efficiency of masks while in office, refusing to be seen wearing one until his visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in early July, more nearly four months into the outbreak.

Trump stated in April 2020 that while masks were suggested by the nation’s top public health organizations, the safety measure should be voluntary, and that he would opt out.

“As an extra voluntary public health safeguard, the CDC recommends the use of non-medical cloth face covering.” As a result, it’s entirely optional. You are not obligated to participate. They suggested doing so for a length of time, but it is entirely up to you. On April 3, 2020, the former president declared from the White House, “I don’t think I’m going to do it.”

Trump recently attacked then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for wearing one, saying that Biden wore one “every time you see him,” which Trump felt was unnecessary since other safeguards, such as social separation and testing, were in place.

Despite the lack of masks in the White House, Giroir feels the coronavirus task force provided the president, his team, and the public with the most up-to-date COVID-19 knowledge.

“The taskforce, particularly under Vice President [Mike] Pence’s leadership, always provided what we felt to be the finest public health information,” Giroir added. “Sometimes that changed because the information changed—as you can see with the present administration, information and statistics change—but I feel we provided the best evidence, with some of the cautions I just said.” “Clearly, we intended to promote more mask-wearing,” he continued, “and I feel senior members of the administration should have done more for that, but very much they.” This is a condensed version of the information.