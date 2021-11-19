More Payments Are Likely For California In 2022, According To The Fourth Stimulus Check.

According to a new prediction, California residents may receive additional stimulus payouts next year.

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office, California is on track to produce a $31 billion surplus in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022.

This implies the state might spend $26 billion more than its constitutional limit over the next three years. This would necessitate Governor Gavin Newsom’s, D-Calif., and state lawmakers cutting taxes or spending more money, including increasing taxpayer stimulus funds.

Legislative Analyst Gabe Petek told KTLA 5 that “we believe it will… turn out to be a really substantial issue for the Legislature to examine in this coming budget process.”

Governor Newsom isn’t scheduled to release his budget proposal for 2022-2023 until January of the following year. During a news conference at the Port of Long Beach on Wednesday, he expressed support for more direct payments.

“We’ll structure our strategy this year in the same way we framed that historic surplus last year.” “I’m extremely pleased of last year’s historic tax cut, and I’m looking forward to making the decision that I believe is in the best interests of 40 million Californians,” Newsom said.

Under the Golden State Stimulus program, the California government issued one-time stimulus cheques totaling between $500 and $1,100 to millions of taxpayers for the fiscal year 2021.

The California Franchise Tax Board, which handles the distribution of the payments, had distributed around 6.5 million checks as of Thursday, with at least 750,000 paper checks being distributed on Monday.

Golden State Stimulus II payments are expected to arrive between November 15 and December 31. The awardees are chosen by the IRS based on their 2020 tax forms, which were due on Oct. 15.

The payments are available to households earning between $1 and $75,000 who have lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year. People having an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) but no Social Security Number (SSN) may also be eligible for the benefits.

Under the Golden State Stimulus II initiative, the Tax Board expects to send out a total of 9 million payments.

The possibility of a fourth round of stimulus checks for Californians comes as calls for a fourth round of stimulus checks across the country rise. The White House and Congress, on the other hand, have.