More over half of Wirral has had a covid booster before Christmas, so it’s not too late to obtain one.

Before seeing their relatives this Christmas, the leader of Wirral Council has asked people to get vaccinated and tested for Covid-19.

More than half of those eligible in the borough had received their ‘booster’ injection, according to Cllr Janette Williamson, the authority’s Labour leader.

“While this year has been challenging for us all, it has also been full of promise,” Cllr Williamson added. The coronavirus vaccine program has been expanded, providing better immunity against the virus and reducing some of the load on our NHS and health and social care personnel.

“We’re pretty much spearheading the vaccine effort in Wirral.” Residents, community groups, companies, and the NHS have all helped to Keep Wirral Well, resulting in a fantastic level of vaccine uptake.

“According to latest estimates, more than 77 percent of eligible Wirral residents had got two Covid-19 vaccines as of December 20.

“And, even in the last few days, you’ve gone out in droves to get ‘boosted,’ indicating that we’re already halfway through, with 53 percent of eligible people receiving a third dose.”

“I’d want to express my gratitude to everyone who got vaccinated when you were invited.”

She also had a message for those who hadn’t had their vaccination yet.

“If you haven’t had your vaccines yet, it’s not too late; you can still book for your first, second, or booster vaccination,” Cllr Williamson stated.

“The Covid-19 vaccines are still the best approach to protect you and your family from the virus and the new Omicron version.”

“While online booking is possible, there are a number of local pop-up clinics that are open to walk-ins – no appointment required.”

But getting stabbed wasn’t the only thing the council leader wanted people to do over the holidays.

“Along with your immunizations, I encourage you all to maintain testing,” the Liscard councillor continued. Keep in mind that some persons can carry the virus and be asymptomatic while passing it on to others who become considerably sicker.

“Regular testing can help us avoid infecting our loved ones, which is especially important now since many of us are planning to get together for the holidays.”

