More might be done to educate people about supply chains, according to an expert.

According to an industry expert, consumers have learned lessons from stockpiling over lockdown, but more should be done to help them realize the impact they might have on supply chains.

Most consumers wanted to do the “right thing” by continuing their normal buying habits, according to Rick Tellez, co-founder of supply chain logistics platform KlearNow, but it only needed a “small percentage” to panic and disrupt supply networks.

Mr Tellez urged the logistics industry and government to do more to inform customers about their role in the global supply chain.

BP announced on Thursday evening that it was closing some pumps and rationing petrol and diesel due to a shortage of lorry drivers, despite assurances from the government and industry experts that there was no shortage of fuel. His comments came amid chaotic scenes at petrol station forecourts over the weekend.

According to a poll conducted by KlearNow last month, 64% of UK buyers are prepared to miss out this Christmas owing to shortages and delays, while 52% have refused to stockpile as a result of their experiences during the pandemic.

Almost a third (31%) indicated shortages and delays would have little impact on their holiday shopping plans.

Some 57 percent of those who stocked during the lockdown expressed regret and stated they would not do so again.

19% of individuals who stockpiled for the lockdown stated they still had supplies when the limits were relaxed, and 7% indicated they still have stuff now.

Mr Tellez claimed that images of panic buying at gas stations did not reflect national attitudes, but rather revealed a lack of faith in the logistics sector.

“According to our data, most customers recognize that stockpiling is useless, and lockdown taught us all some useful lessons,” he said. However, it only takes a small number of panicked customers to create the appearance of a national catastrophe, which is when things start to go out of hand.

“Supply chains are built to be resilient, and we can react to shifting consumer needs thanks to technological breakthroughs, including artificial intelligence.

“However, there will always be if consumer behavior shifts dramatically, as it did at the start of the pandemic.”

