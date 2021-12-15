More information on the boyfriend of the woman died in the tunnel accident has been disclosed.

The identity of the guy killed in the Queensway Tunnel accident has been revealed.

Paige Rice, 22, from Birmingham, and her boyfriend were killed in the early hours of Sunday, October 17th, in a smash in the Birkenhead Tunnel.

At the time, nothing was known about the driver of the Audi S3, however Merseyside Police has since verified that he is a 27-year-old Manchester man.

The ‘raucous’ Tory Christmas party has been put on lockdown, according to the first image.

The man died in hospital a few days after the accident, and Paige’s mother, Clare, paid homage to her “beautiful girl” by saying her daughter had been in Liverpool visiting her lover, the Audi driver.

Their automobile collided with a taxi, critically injuring the driver, a guy in his 40s, according to Merseyside Police. The injured taxi driver is not the subject of any criminal investigations.

Paige Rice’s family and friends say their final goodbyes to her on November 17 at Woodlands Crematorium in Birmingham.

On the day she was laid to rest, the nail technician from the West Midlands would have been 23 years old.

“I would want anyone who observed anything previous to the incident that could assist our investigations to get in touch,” Inspector Mark Worrell said following the crash.

“It’s suspected that the Audi collided with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout before entering the tunnel.” We’re looking into a few different avenues right now.” Paige’s family has gathered more than £32,000 through an internet fundraising drive, which included a £5,000 contribution from Manchester City and England footballer Jack Grealish.

*Investigations into the crash are still ongoing. Anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam, or other footage should call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 5747, email ([email protected]), or message the force on social media with the incident reference number: 21000720520.