More information about the Liverpool Omicron Covid-19 case is becoming available.

It has been verified that a case of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 is linked to someone who has recently traveled.

One instance of the new variety, which was initially detected in South Africa, was discovered in the city earlier this week, one of a growing number across the country.

It is unclear how dangerous the new variation will be to individuals, and scientists are working to determine what effect it will have on current immunizations.

Liverpool’s Public Health Director Matt Ashton gave more facts about the case in the city and the work being done to prevent future spread to The Washington Newsday today.

“We were alerted of the first Omicron case in the North West, which was in Liverpool,” he said.

“We’re in communication with that individual, we’ve taken the appropriate public health measures, and I’m really pleased with where we’re at in that case.”

“The person is self-isolating, and we’ve been working with them to support them, make sure they’re okay, and figure out where they’ve been so we can follow up with their close contacts.”

“It’s a travel-related case, and all actions have been taken,” he continued. Everything is under control, and I am not concerned about this particular case.” Professor Ashton stated that there have been no additional verified Omicron instances in Liverpool as of yet, but that this could change soon.

“As people are aware, the early indications suggest that this variety is at least as transmissible as Delta, if not more so,” he said.

“As a result, we expect to see more instances here in the North West and around the country, but we only have one confirmed case in Liverpool for now.”

“This is a very novel variant, the issue is growing very quickly,” Professor Ashton remarked when asked if people should be concerned about the variant.

