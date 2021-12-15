More diverse people will be recruited for school governor positions by the council.

Liverpool City Council has stated that they want their school governing boards to reflect the city’s broad cultural and linguistic tapestry.

In a letter to community members, Jonathan Jones, director of education and skills, and Tomas Logan, cabinet member for education, emphasized the necessity of diverse school governance.

The council intends to encourage people to become school governors by providing training and assistance, as well as appointing them to a governing body.

The council said in the letter that it plans to hire governors from various backgrounds in order to “provide diversity of ideas to ensure internal challenge and debate, since open debate leads to sound decisions in the best interests of the entire school community.”

“Some of our schools are doing outstanding work to challenge race inequity within our education system,” said Liverpool 8 Princes Park Cllr Tom Logan, cabinet member for education and skills. We’re seeking for volunteers to assist us enhance ethnic minority representation on boards of governors.

“Every child has a different educational experience, and their ethnic and cultural background can influence this.” School boards of governors define policy and practice, and we need as many different people on those boards as possible.

“We will provide anti-racism training to boards of governors.” We’ll want governors to be self-aware and consider their own cultural competences, as well as how this may influence their decision-making.”

In the new year, there will be Zoom information sessions as well as in-person seminars at community centers.

“According to a National Governance Association poll in 2020, 94 percent of school governors and trustees identify as white, one percent as Black, two percent as Asian, and one percent as mixed or being of several ethnic groups,” a Liverpool City Council representative told The Washington Newsday.

According to the 2020 poll, 73% of schoolchildren are white, 6% are black, 12% are Asian, 6% are mixed or multiple races, and 2% are from another ethnic group.

Although there is no precise statistics for Liverpool, they declare that they are “working to address under-representation and promote involvement of persons from ethnic minorities.”

