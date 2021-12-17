More countries are banning British tourists and imposing new restrictions on them.

As the number of Omicron cases rises, more nations have effectively barred UK people from visiting them, while others have imposed new restrictions.

The French government has announced that all tourists, whether vaccinated or not, will be prohibited from entering the country.

Those entering the nation for “an essential cause” will be required to quarantine upon arrival under the new restrictions, which take effect at 11 p.m. (GMT) on Friday.

“We will put in place a system of regulations substantially tighter than the one we have today,” French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal told BFM television.

A growing number of countries refuse to accept British tourists, with a handful of them effectively closing their borders to all non-residents.

Other countries have enacted unique regulations for British visitors.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the following is the most recent information on UK travel bans.

Only those who are exempt or have been granted an individual exemption are allowed to enter Australia.

Australian nationals, permanent residents of Australia, and close family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents are exempt from the tax.

Otherwise, the country is off-limits, as it has been for the most of the outbreak.

The Spanish government has made it illegal for non-vaccinated British nationals to enter the country.

Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated might previously visit by presenting proof of a negative PCR test.

Foreign nationals, including British citizens, are currently barred from entering Bhutan.

Bhutan’s Royal Government has yet to announce when the country would reopen to foreign visitors.

Brunei has a very rigorous entry policy. Those wishing to visit Brunei must apply for a permit from the Prime Minister’s Office at least eight working days prior to their chosen travel date.

Tourists, especially cruise ships, are not able to visit the Falkland Islands due to current visitor restrictions.

In Benin, West Africa, border crossings have been restricted to ‘severe necessity.’

Border crossings must be authorized in consultation with neighboring countries.

British citizens do not yet have access to tourist visas.

Chinese officials have blocked all direct flights from the United Kingdom.

There will be a review of this measure, but no date has been set.

Third-country entry is still an option.

