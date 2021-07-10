More Bodies Found in Surfside Condo Collapse As Elsa Complicates Search

Search and rescue personnel discovered four more dead in the wreckage of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, but activities have been hampered by Tropical Storm Elsa’s rain bands.

According to CNN, the death toll from the Surfside condo building collapse has risen to 36, with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava saying there are 109 “reports of persons who are potentially unaccounted for.”

Tropical Storm Elsa regained hurricane strength Tuesday and is anticipated to make landfall across the west coast of Florida early Wednesday, posing a challenge to search and rescue efforts.

Officials at the site of the building collapse on June 24 “sounded increasingly somber” about the odds of discovering any survivors, according to the Associated Press. They stated they haven’t found any new indications of life in the rubble yet.

Erika Benitez, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, stated that officials are continue to watch weather conditions and that if Elsa’s wind gusts reach 45 mph, rescue personnel would be called off the rubble pile to ensure the safety of working teams.

Aside from concerns that the soaking of the rubble could harm rescuers, speculation has been prevalent that other residential structures in Miami-Dade County could be at risk owing to increasing sea levels.

With Elsa’s arrival in Florida, the demands of looking for survivors have increased, as expectations for signs of life dwindle by the day.

The volume of the collapsed building rubble was substantial, according to Mayor Cava’s office, and nearly 5 million pounds of debris was removed from the scene.

According to the Miami Herald, the mayor had stated that “just roughly 70 that we can confirm were in the building at the time of the collapse.” Some of the missing victims’ names have yet to be confirmed.

Rescue activities continued late Sunday after the remaining piece of the collapsed building was removed due to concerns that strong gusts from Hurricane Elsa could damage people and properties nearby.

Workers were forced to halt their search for almost two hours because the rubble had become saturated with rain.

Meanwhile, doubts have been raised about a suspected construction issue that contributed to the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building.

Residents were given lectures in 2020 about “extremely poor drainage (design defect)” on the driveway over the building’s garage, according to internal Champlain records.

This was revealed in a report dated October 2020. Brief News from Washington Newsday.