More arrests have been made in connection with the shooting of a black civil rights activist.

Sasha Johnson, a black equal rights activist, was shot and killed by a 25-year-old male.

After being shot in the head during a party in a back yard in Peckham, south London, on Sunday May 23, the mother-of-two remains in critical condition in hospital.

The man was arrested on charges of murder conspiracy on Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Two additional males have been charged in connection with the shooting, while four others are still on police bail.

Devonte Brown, 18, from Southwark in south London, and Cameron Deriggs, 18, from Lewisham in south-east London, are both charged with murder conspiracy.

Ms Johnson was shot in the back garden of a property in Consort Road, Peckham, while she was a member of the Taking The Initiative Party.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact them by contacting 101 and mentioning reference 1172/23MAY, or anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.