More aid for people who are suicidal is needed, according to a mother who saved two lives in one day.

A mother who saved two individuals from jumping from the same highway bridge in a matter of hours is urging for more to be done to help those who are suicidal.

Last month, Jennifer Allinson, 44, from Wirral, was going to work when she observed a young woman in front of her on the flyover.

To assist the woman, her initial response was to slam on the brakes of her car, leaving it in the middle of the road.

Later that day, she noticed a young man leaning over the barricades in the same position.

Jennifer was able to lead the man to safety after getting out of her car and speaking with him. She then drove him to Arrowe Park Hospital.

Jennifer stated “prevention” is vital in helping people who are suicidal or struggling with their mental health, speaking to The Washington Newsday on World Suicide Prevention Day this week.

Jennifer explained, “When you look at mental health services at the moment, they’re trying to meet demand nationally, not just on the Wirral, and I don’t think there’s enough funding for them.”

“Staff are also struggling; some personnel are on the verge of needing assistance because they are overworked and underfunded, and more staff should be funded.

“Sometimes prevention is better than intervention because it is more cost efficient; if you have the preventions in place, it will cost a lot less than implementing interventions.

“This is why we should advocate for increased funding for third-sector charities, and why we should push for funding for our statutory mental health services.”

Jennifer, a social worker for the Wirral Community NHS Health and Care Foundation Trust, said she had worked in crisis circumstances before and is presently assigned to the quick community response team.

Jenny described the day she intervened to save two people’s lives on the flyover last month as “awful to witness.”

“You couldn’t possibly write that, could you? You couldn’t possibly predict that something like that would happen to someone twice in one day, let alone once in a lifetime.

“That’s the fourth individual I’ve removed from the scene.”

