More, according to Fauci. As ‘Extraordinarily Contagious’ Omicron Spreads Across the Globe, COVID-19 Cases Emerge.

As 'Extraordinarily Contagious' Omicron Spreads Across the Globe, COVID-19 Cases Emerge.

COVID-19 cases will undoubtedly increase around the world as the Omicron form spreads, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist. The White House’s medical advisor expressed concern about the variant’s impact on people who haven’t been vaccinated.

Fauci stated cases are continuing to rise in an appearance with ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos,” indicating a likely upward trend.

“It goes up and up every day – the latest weekly average was about 150,000, and it’s going to go much higher,” he said. The Omicron variation is driving the growth of COVID-19 cases worldwide, according to Fauci, therefore now is not the time to “become complacent.”

When asked about the contagious characteristics of the Omicron variety, Fauci said, “There’s one thing that we all agree on, and that is that it is incredibly contagious,” adding that it “outstripped even the most contagious of the prior ones, including Delta.”

As the omicron form spreads, the expert raised concern about the medical community’s concerns regarding unvaccinated people. “Those in the unvaccinated class are very concerning to us.” When you have a virus as successful as omicron at reaching to people and infecting them, those are the ones that are most vulnerable,” he said.

As the Omicron variety spreads across the United States, there has been an upsurge in pediatric hospitalizations. According to The Washington Post, almost 800 youngsters were admitted for three days last week, with many of the pediatric admissions logged in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

“With Omicron, we are now having this fresh surge on top of what was left over from delta,” said Claudia Hoyen, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Cleveland’s University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. Many young people in the United States are still unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, an increase in Omicron coronavirus cases in the United States has led airlines to cancel flights because cabin personnel and pilots must be quarantined. Flights were also hampered by bad weather.

On Sunday, 1,318 flights were canceled due to a shortage of crew members during the holidays, disrupting many Americans’ holiday plans. By mid-afternoon Sunday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, all flights into, out of, and within the United States had been canceled.

President Joe Biden announced new measures to hopefully contain omicron as part of the attempt to curb the spike in COVID-19 infections across the country. Vaccinations and other preventative measures were also recommended by the administration.

