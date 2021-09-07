More 20mph zones are coming to the Wirral.

Following a meeting tonight that urged for plans to be produced more rapidly, several routes in Wirral are likely to have their speed limits cut to 20mph.

The Environment and Transport Committee of Wirral Council decided in March to decrease speed restrictions in “all areas that are largely residential, retail, or educational” to 20mph.

Labour councillors were in favor, as were one councillor from each of the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, while four Conservative councillors were opposed.

At tonight’s meeting, Cllr Liz Grey, the committee’s Labour chair, proposed that the committee focus on 20mph zones and other road safety targets as a “urgent priority,” with the same parties voting in favor and against.

Liberal Democrat councillor Allan Brame said he supports 20mph roads not only for safety reasons, but also because reduced speed restrictions help offer a more attractive atmosphere, which residents expect.

Cllr Brame went on to say that borough-wide 20mph limits on residential roads have been implemented in places like London and Portsmouth, and that this was a model Wirral could follow.

Some members of the Lib Dem council had a “huge sense of impatience” about it, according to the Lib Dem councillor, and wanted to move faster on putting in more 20mph limits.

The plans are still in the early stages, and no decision on which roads would be included in the program has been made.

Green councillor Chris Cooke said there was dissatisfaction in his Prenton constituency that many residential areas lacked 20mph zones, while other sections of Wirral had many more.

The slow progress officials were making on this matter, according to Cllr Cooke, was “simply not democratic.”

Wirral Council’s associate director for Highways and Infrastructure, Simon Fox, said he was working with the budget his team had, that they were pushing forward with a program, and that a report will be presented next year.

The benefits of expanding the number of 20mph zones were not universally agreed upon by the committee.

Mike Collins, a Conservative councillor, stated Pensby is an area.