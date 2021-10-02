Morag’s revelation stunned fans of Married At First Sight.

The events that happened on Friday night’s edition of the E4 reality dating show Married At First Sight have left fans startled.

Tensions between Morag and Luke reached a breaking point in the finale, with spectators expecting a breakup.

Fans and Luke, however, were in for a surprise when Morag said she wants to recommit to him.

“I am scared that if I commit myself to you again now, we will simply find ourselves heartbroken months down the line,” Morag remarked to Luke in the heartbreaking film.

But then she struck a bombshell when she said, “That’s not what I want.”

The couple were all smiles as Morag exclaimed, “I want you in my life, I want you in my past, present, and future.”

“There is one thing we never do: give up.”

Although the couple sealed their love with a kiss, not everyone was thrilled for them.

“Luke is such a mugg, he can do so much better than Morag…” one Twitter user said.

“Morag has never liked Luke, she cares for him a little, but she has NEVER LIKED HIM,” another added. “All she wants is for him to stop wanting her so she doesn’t look like the bad guy.”

Another expressed their displeasure by saying, “I DO NOT TRUST MORAG.”

Other Twitter users, on the other hand, appeared to be more supportive of his bond with his dog.

“Can we all agree that Luke’s cute dog was the star of that episode?” one said.

Another added, “Forget Morag, the dog in Luke’s arms is #MAFSUK.”

Another person advised, “Luke, find someone who looks at you like your dog looks at you #mafsuk.”