Monty Python was deemed “boring” and “unprofessional” by Morecambe and Wise.

According to a recently uncovered interview, Morecambe and Wise were “bored stiff” by Monty Python’s “extremely unprofessional” humour.

In Norwich in 1973, Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise spoke to a student station, and the film was later unearthed for a BBC documentary.

Morecambe joked with the interviewer that he enjoyed Monty Python’s “opening and ending,” but “it’s the middle I don’t like.”

“At times, there are five or six minutes of sheer boredom,” his comic companion Wise added. Then there are three minutes of extremely humorous material followed by eight minutes of boredom.”

Morecambe described Monty Python as “university humor,” which frustrates him. Monty Python is a surrealist comedy troupe comprised of John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, and Terry Gilliam.

“The way I see it, what they give you, for lack of a better term, is university comedy,” he remarked. Or whatever you want to call it: college comedy. And that’s exactly what you’ll get. And I’m afraid a lot of it is downright unethical. And as a professional, this frustrates me.

“However, what makes me laugh, truly makes me laugh. And everything that doesn’t make me laugh makes me bored stiff.”

The tape, uncovered for the documentary Nexus: Norfolk’s Forgotten TV Station, left Sir Michael Palin “a little wounded” but “intrigued.”

Sir Michael claimed the statements were remarkable because Monty Python and Morecambe and Wise were BBC stablemates at the time of the interview.

He told the program that “people in the same line of work were very careful about what they said about someone else.”

Morecambe, who died in 1984 at the age of 58, and Wise, who died in 1999 at the age of 73, are two of Britain’s most popular and enduring comic icons.