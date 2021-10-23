Months before the horrific crime, a rapist enjoyed himself on buses.

For toying with himself on buses, a sex predator who assaulted a young woman was previously spared prison.

Steven Lequesne, 23, preyed on a lone defenseless victim on a July night out in Southport.

The woman was caught on camera kicking Lequesne and attempting to fight him off as he raped her in the woods.

During the school run, a yob on a scrambler bike ‘left mum for dead.’

Christopher Fletcher, a brave bystander, rescued the victim, choked him, and hit him in the face.

The violent rapist, who was characterized as “devoid of feeling,” was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court for his courageous acts.

Last year, Lequesne was captured committing sex acts in front of people on buses, including two ladies and a kid, according to The Washington Newsday.

But, despite his heinous deeds, he was neither imprisoned or forced to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

The pervert, who has no fixed location but was previously of Tuebrook, has 15 previous convictions for 21 crimes, including harassing his own mother in 2018.

In November 2020, he was found guilty of two counts of outraging public decency in connection with distressing situations on two buses on September 24, 2020.

Prosecutor Robert Wyn Jones claimed at his rape sentencing: “A woman was seen masturbating on the bus, and it was a mother with her child. The other was a woman on her own.

“Those individuals recorded what he was doing and shared it on social media. Someone came forward to say who it was, and that’s how he was identified.

“He was drinking from a bottle of Jack Daniel’s on both occasions when he was doing that.”

The unpleasant occurrences took happened on buses in Liverpool’s Sir Thomas Street and Litherland’s Gorsey Lane.

A sentence of 24 weeks in prison, or around five and a half months, was issued by the magistrates, but it was suspended for two years on November 24, 2020.

The Sex Offenders Register does not require anybody convicted of outraging public decency to sign it.

Sentencing. “The summary has come to an end.”