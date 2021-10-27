Months after the aid plan was signed, St. Louis has yet to send out pandemic relief payments.

The city of St. Louis, Missouri, has yet to send out any cheques to its most vulnerable people over three months after signing a COVID relief payment plan.

In July, a $5 million pandemic relief package was signed, with the goal of providing $500 stimulus payments to 10,000 of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

However, a spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said that the plan’s details are still being worked out, and that they don’t know when the payments will begin.

On Tuesday, City Hall spokesperson Nick Dunne stated, “We do want to acquire it as quickly as possible.”

Mayor Jones spent much of the summer lobbying for the bill’s approval, despite criticism that it featured unrelated programs such as assisting people with rent payments.

Dunne also told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the city was reviewing applications to ensure that the $5 million “appropriately targets families to have the maximum impact.” This includes residents of low-income St. Louis communities, who have statistically endured higher economic hardships as a result of the pandemic.

Those who get the benefits, according to the Dispatch, must show that they have suffered specific problems as a result of the pandemic, such as job loss or a COVID-related death in the family.

In addition to these requirements, residents must earn less than 80% of St. Louis’ median income. Homeless people may be eligible if they are sponsored by a shelter.

The funds will be paid to beneficiaries by direct deposit if they are employed, or via a single-use debit card if they are not.

While the city is in control of the initiative, the funding will be administered by the United Way of Greater St. Louis, an independent nonprofit organization. However, that contract was only approved in the middle of October.

According to Dunne, a “competitive procedure” was required to select the contractor, which is one of the reasons why the payments have been delayed so much.

Despite the fact that COVID has been particularly harsh on poorer neighborhoods, the city of St. Louis has recently shown signs of improvement. “Nearly every quantifiable category [of COVID]is down,” KTVI St. Louis reported Tuesday. Since early, one important number hasn’t been as low as it is currently. This is a condensed version of the information.