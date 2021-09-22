Months after suffering with COVID-19, a toddler with a rare condition had her lungs “washed.”

After being diagnosed with a rare health issue that causes accumulation of milk-like substance in the lungs, a 22-month-old child had to undergo a “lung washing” surgery. COVID-19 was contracted by the child in June.

The infant, who was born in the Indian state of Odisha, was diagnosed with Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis, according to the Hindustan Times.

Surfactant protein deposits in the lungs of people who have this illness. Patients’ disease activity fluctuates with time, with some developing life-threatening respiratory failure. In this circumstance, the child was unable to cough up the milky substance.

Doctors stated the infant, along with other family members, got COVID-19 in June of this year and recovered. However, a month later, she got a fever and had trouble breathing, and she was hospitalized to many hospitals.

Her condition did not improve, thus she was sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s Pediatrics department. She needed 15 to 20 liters of oxygen per day at the time since she was breathing heavily. Her oxygen saturation level was between 70% and 80%.

Doctors determined that the only therapy option was to saline cleanse both lungs after detecting her illness. WLL (Whole Lung Lavage) is a procedure that is performed while the patient is unconscious. One lung is “washed” using salt water to remove excess surfactant, while the other is connected to a breathing machine that delivers pure oxygen.

However, because to the girl’s severe illness, this was a difficult process. She was then put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) (artificial lungs).

“We had to use salt water to clean both of her lungs and put her on ECMO for 26 hours. The second lung washing was performed without the use of ECMO about 5 to 6 days ago. Her condition improved after that. “She was discharged on Saturday with 1-2 liters of oxygen assistance because her oxygen saturation level was 97 to 98 percent,” said Dr. Gitanjali Batmanbane, Director of AIIMS.

The girl is the country’s youngest child to have undergone the surgery.

Doctors said the child’s lungs must now be washed on a daily basis. “We hope the girl will not require ECMO in the future because her lungs are in better shape,” physician Dr. Krishna Mohan Gulla said.

It’s unclear whether her illness has anything to do with her catching COVID-19.