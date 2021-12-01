Months after his release from prison, a man dubbed the “I-4 Bandit” was charged in a Florida holdup.

According to the Associated Press, a serial bank robber in Florida known as the “I-4 bandit” who was released from prison in June was apprehended Tuesday following a brief police chase and charged with robbing a Wells Fargo branch.

David Marc Ratcliff, 55, had completed the most of a 25-year jail sentence after being convicted of six bank robberies in Florida in the 1990s, although being suspected of as many as 19.

The crimes all happened near Interstate 4, the freeway that runs diagonally through central Florida, giving rise to the title “I-4 bandit.”

Clearwater police received a complaint shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning reporting a robbery at the local Wells Fargo branch, with a man fleeing in a red Dodge Magnum, according to authorities.

Ratcliff was apprehended less than a half hour later in the nearby community of Belleair Beach after a short chase including a helicopter and a K-9 team, according to WFTS, a Tampa Bay ABC News station.

Following the robbery, a detective observed the vehicle at a nearby gas station and attempted a traffic stop, prompting Ratcliff to flee, according to authorities. The automobile was tracked to a nearby Gulf Coast town by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department helicopter.

According to Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter, Ratcliff was seen attempting to steal a pickup vehicle and was fought off by the truck’s owner before being apprehended by a police dog.

According to WFLA News, a Tampa Bay NBC affiliate, he was brought to a local hospital before being escorted to the Pinellas County Jail.

“We are grateful,” Slaughter stated in a press statement, “for information from witnesses, alert Clearwater Police investigators, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ratcliff was wanted in two other bank robberies in Temple Terrace and St. Petersburg, both near Tampa Bay, earlier this month.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Ratcliff was represented by a lawyer. The quantity of money involved in the bank heist has not been revealed, and investigators have not stated whether the man was armed. There were no injuries recorded.