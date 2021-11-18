Months after her vaccine plea, ‘anti-vaxxers’ are still harassing a teen hospitalized with COVID.

Four months later, a student who tweeted a selfie of herself when she was gravely ill with COVID-19 is still being bullied online.

Maisy Evans, a 17-year-old from Wales, urged others to get vaccinated in a series of tweets from her hospital bed in August. She also claimed that she had a blood clot in her right lung as a result of the infection.

“This virus is not a joke for young people,” Evans stated, “and those who are eligible must get vaccinated.”

She recounted the prescriptions she was given, underscoring the impact the virus may have on even young and healthy people. “I’m 17 years old and I’m currently on antibiotics, steroids, morphine, and blood thinners,” Evans wrote.

“Please continue to treat this infection seriously, even if you, like me, consider yourself to be in good health.”

Evans initially received a flood of messages of encouragement from Twitter users. However, these were quickly overtaken by angry and hateful comments.

Even if masks aren’t required, it’s now simple for me to choose which one to wear. For young individuals, this virus is no laughing matter, and those who are eligible must get vaccinated.

You can rest confident that I’m on the mend!

"Soon, the anti-vaxxers, the keyboard warriors, came across my tweet," the Welsh youngster told Business Insider. Thousands of comments and messages flooded in, many of them supportive, but many of them cruel.

“I was called Satan, a Nazi, a government-hired actress paid to promote vaccines, and, most brutally, I was informed I would be directly accountable for any vaccine-related deaths.”

Evans, who had only received the first dose of the Pzifer vaccine three days before testing positive in the summer, said the abuse continued in November, two months after she was released from the hospital. “Occasionally, Twitter goes crazy, and I have no choice but to disable notifications.”

“Anti-vaxxers are like mice in that they come in swarms.”

Evans' hospitalization and blood clot were attributed to her obtaining the immunization, according to many of the comments to her tweets. Despite the fact that Evans claims her physicians told her they were fine.