Months after her split with Robert Sandberg, Mia Khalifa makes her relationship with Jhay Cortez official on Instagram.

Mia Khalifa has made her new romance public, months after she and her ex-husband Robert Sandberg ended their partnership.

With photos on their respective Instagram sites on Friday, Khalifa and her new lover, Puerto Rican musician Jhay Cortez, made their relationship Instagram official.

Khalifa, 28, uploaded photos from their trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, including one of the couple walking side by side and another of two bottles of juice inside a car.

“Te sigo,” she said in the caption, tagging Cortez and adding heart and fire emojis. “I’m following you,” the caption reads. Khalifa also shared a video of herself dancing to a song by her beau on her Instagram Story. She captioned the video, “The way the feminism leaves my body when a @jhaycortez verse is on.”

Cortez confirmed their relationship on his own Instagram account, showing a snapshot of him and Khalifa in an open-roofed car as well as a video of them kissing.

The musician captioned the photo, “LA PRESION YA NO SOY YO ES ELLA @MIAKHALIFA,” which translates to “The pressure is not me, it is her.”

On Cortez’s post, Khalifa said, “You’re magic.”

Khalifa was previously married to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg, her longtime boyfriend. After just over a year of marriage, the couple, who got engaged in March 2019, announced their split in July.

“We can definitely say we gave it our all in making our marriage work,” the former couple said in a joint statement released on Instagram. “But after almost a year of counseling and efforts, we are walking away knowing we have a friend in each other, and that we honestly tried.”

“We will always love and respect each other because we recognize that our break was caused by a culmination of unresolvable, fundamental differences that no one can blame the other for,” they continued.

The ex-couples also stated that they were ending this chapter of their lives with “no regrets” and that they were beginning new chapters on their own. They claimed, however, that their “wonderful family, friends, and love for our dogs” will keep them connected. “This has been long overdue, but we’re glad we took our time and gave it our all so we can walk away knowing we gave it our all,” Khalifa and Sandberg said.

