Months after announcing her pregnancy, Lana Rhoades flaunts her baby bump in a naked photo.

Lana Rhoades posted a photo of her baby bulge on Instagram months after announcing her pregnancy.

On Instagram, the former pornstar posted a naked selfie of herself. Rhoades wore little but a cloche hat and stockings during the storm. One of her arms covered her breasts while the other held a phone. She also protruded one of her legs to conceal her modesty.

“My 24-week bump may be modest, but I have a BIG announcement coming up next week that I can’t wait to share! “@playboy,” she captioned the photo.

Warm words poured in from her followers and celebrity friends. Many of them wished her luck with her impending baby. Several people also complimented her on how well she looked despite her pregnancy.

Graham Nation wrote, “Yessss congratulations.”

Lena Nersesian observed, “Omg the bump.”

Brittanya Razavi added, “Baby mama.”

Alectra wrote, “What omg congrats [you]look fantastic.”

In June, Rhoades announced her pregnancy. She shared a sonogram on Instagram to announce her pregnancy. However, she hinted to her pregnancy in May when a follower called her out on Twitter for her “shiny plastic appearing forehead.”

“I’m curious if having so much Botox or whatever they use in there makes it feel strange to be unable to make typical facial expressions?” ‘One netizen wrote,’ he said.

She said, “It’s actually a pregnant glow, but go off.”

Fans of Rhoades are still trying to figure out who her baby daddy is. Following her breakup from Mike Majlak, she hasn’t introduced a new partner or shared a photo with a male on social media.

Their romance was on-again, off-again. After dating for about ten months, they broke up in October 2020. They reunited after a week, then parted up again in February.

“Mike isn’t on my Instagram since we’re not together and I’m single,” she explains. We’ve split up and won’t be reuniting this time,” the OnlyFans actress posted on Twitter. “Now don’t bother me about it.”

In the meantime, Majlak addressed their breakup on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast. They decided to call it quits for good, he claims, since they were constantly arguing and it was depleting them.

Majlak was rumored to be the father of Rhoades’ child. In a subsequent podcast episode, he denied it.