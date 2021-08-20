Months after a video of cops using a Taser on a vaping teen went viral, lawmakers gathered.

Months after a video of police deploying a Taser on a Black adolescent who was vaping on a boardwalk went viral, local and state lawmakers in Ocean City, Maryland, convened to debate police reform.

The footage, which shows an unarmed man zapped with a Taser tumbling to the ground, was first reported on this website in June. The cops then encircle the man, pushing his buddies away and asking them to stand aside while they handcuff him.

Authorities approached the big group of teenagers and told them that vaping is forbidden on the boardwalk, according to a news release from the town of Ocean City. According to the press release, the group stopped vaping and walked away from the cops before continuing to vape.

One of the few adolescents who videotaped the brawl was Instagram user @lodogray, who has over 150,000 likes. In the caption, @lodogray said, “They were kneeing the young man in the ribs after he was already heels down and detained by two people.” The video’s caption states, “For those who think police brutality and the war on black people aren’t real, watch these videos and tell me if you still feel the same.”

A panel of lawmakers said this morning at a breakfast at the annual Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference that they wanted the officers engaged in the incident to be held accountable and that the city should implement greater reform.

Mel Franklin, a member of the municipal council, organized the conversation. He claimed he invited Ocean Municipal Mayor Rick Meehan, Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro, and city council members to the brunch, but none showed up.

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, one of the attendees, noted that enacting police reform is not just the responsibility of legislators. If communities want to see any form of change, the police force must also take action.

He remarked at the conference, "You can have the appropriate policy on paper, but what's going on at the training academy?" "Who are you going to hire?" Is it truly ingrained, and who is the department's leadership? Is it being implemented with integrity and are they buying into it?" he asked.