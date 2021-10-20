Montana Republicans and Democrats are locked in a redistricting battle that puts college towns front and center.

Montana received a second representative in the United States House of Representatives when the Census Bureau announced in April that the state had had just enough population growth. According to the Associated Press, rather than a simple split of the state, the state’s Republican and Democratic parties are involved in a fierce war for control of Montana.

On Thursday, the state’s bipartisan electoral commission will draw the district lines. A battleground positioned in the western part of the state’s college cities of Bozeman and Missoula will be at the center of the case for its decision.

According to the Associated Press, Republicans want to split the two booming towns, which would split the two Democratic-leaning communities into separate districts, making it impossible for Democrats to win either House seat.

Democrats, on the other hand, prefer to combine the two cities into a single district in order to increase their chances of capturing at least one seat. Craft beer drinkers, progressive college students and professors, virtual workers, and California transplants, according to the party, should be grouped together because of their commonalities. They argue that the folks of Bozeman and Missoula have different values than the people who live in the rural areas between them.

During Thursday’s meeting, the two Republican and two Democratic members of the election commission are expected to find little common ground. The nonpartisan chairperson, Maylinn Smith, who was appointed to the panel by the state’s Supreme Court, may be responsible for a large part of the judgment.

She has a history of making small contributions to Democratic political candidates in the state, but she claims that her expertise as a judge in multiple tribal court systems has equipped her to operate impartially.

To Republicans, the solution is simple: draw a straight line dividing the state into eastern and western districts, with Bozeman in the eastern and Missoula in the western. They contrast this with Democrats’ more tortuous proposal to combine the two cities.

“When you have a shape that isn’t even a shape, it looks like the Cookie Monster’s C,” Jennifer Carlson, a Republican state legislator from, stated. This is a condensed version of the information.