Monsta X’s New Music: Everything We Know

Monsta X, a K-pop boy band, will release a new song on September 10, as well as a new solo track from I.M, one of the band’s rappers.

This week, the group has been teasing fans with indications about the new Monsta X single “One Day,” including a teaser music video on September 9.

Following the release of numerous singles from the band’s previous all-English album All About Luv in 2020, “One Day” is the band’s most recent all-English track.

Here’s a rundown of what we know about the band’s upcoming new music thus far.

Lyrics to a New Monsta X Song

Monsta X uploaded an image of the Monsta X logo with the words “Wish I could have made you love me” on Twitter on September 8.

“Maybe #OneDay I will…,” the band wrote with the post.

New Monsta X Music Video

Monsta X shared a sample from their upcoming new track, releasing the lyrics in a video, in a subsequent September 8 post on Twitter and Instagram.

The single had a bright and optimistic air to it, with lines like “They say hindsight is 20/20.” Maybe I’ll see it one day, maybe I’ll see it one day, maybe I’ll see it one day. I wish I could have made you fall in love with me. One day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day, one day,

