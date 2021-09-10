Monsta X has unveiled a new music video for their latest single, “One Day.”

The music video for Monsta X’s new single “One Day,” which was uploaded on the band’s official YouTube channel at 11 a.m. ET on September 10, has been released.

The band’s first English tune since its 2020 album All About Luv, which was the first all-English-language album published by a K-pop group at the time, was released earlier today ahead of the music video debut.

According to a statement from the band’s U.S. publicist, the new song is about “having lost or broken up with someone” and “the sensation of knowing that it might feel better at some point, but you’re locked in your current feelings and not able to understand it.”

Monsta X members are seen in a reflective mood in the new music video, with Hyungwon looking at images and Shownu sitting in a shadowy location staring at a wedding band-style ring, as well as Minhyuk slumped over a table with broken glasses frozen in mid-air.

Members look up at a night sky illuminated up by pyrotechnics towards the end of the film.

Throughout the week, Monsta X has teased fans with indications about its next single, including a music video teaser, a glimpse of the song lyrics, and a sound sample.

“It’s been a tremendously long time since we’ve released an English song,” Monsta X member Kihyun said in a statement. We’ve had a lot of help and support from a lot of people in order to get this music out. I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude.

“We couldn’t see our overseas MONBEBEs [the collective term for Monsta X fans]because of the epidemic, but they’ve always been the light and energy for us,” Kihyun continued.

Monsta X’s single “Kiss or Death,” which was released in July, was followed by “One Day.” The band’s most recent EP, One of a Kind, was released on June 1 and included the title track “Gambler.”

Since their debut in 2015, Monsta X has grown from strength to strength. All About Luv, the band’s English album, opened at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making it the only. This is a condensed version of the information.