MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis estimates how much your energy cost will rise.

The MoneySavingExpert website, run by Martin Lewis, has calculated how much your energy bill will climb if your supplier goes bankrupt.

Nine energy companies have gone bankrupt in the previous month as a result of rising gas prices, affecting around 1.7 million homes.

Since January 2021, wholesale gas prices have increased by 250 percent, with a 70 percent increase in August alone proving too much for numerous energy companies.

If your energy supplier goes bankrupt, Ofgem will assign you to a new provider and you will be switched to a new tariff.

MoneySavingExpert has calculated how much your bills will increase now that you’ve been transferred over.

All of the tariffs to which people will be transferred are variable tariffs with no exit costs and are priced at the maximum allowed—or just below it.

Here’s a comparison of your old and new prices:

Avro Energy (£870 – £1,040) was the previous name.

Octopus Energy ‘Flexible Octopus’ (£1,266) is now available.

Green (£810 – £1,290) was the previous color.

Shell Energy’s ‘Flexible 6′ (£1,277) is now available.

People’s Energy (£920 – £1,340) was the previous name.

Now: ‘The People’s Tariff’ for British Gas (£1,277)

PFP Energy (£830 – £1,170) was the previous name.

Currently, British Gas has made a ‘Price Promise’ for April 2022. (£1,277)

Utility Point (£830 – £1,120) was the previous name.

EDF Energy’s ‘Welcome’ (£1,277) is now available.

For customers who were being transferred from MoneyPlus Energy, the site was unable to provide data.

Igloo, Symbio, and ENSTROGA employees have yet to be assigned to a new energy company.

MSE also warns that when the energy price cap – the maximum amount suppliers are allowed to charge – is adjusted in April, prices are expected to climb again.

On Friday, October 1, the energy price cap was raised, resulting in an increase in energy bills for 15 million homes.

Those paying by direct debit on default tariffs would see a £139 increase from £1,138 to £1,277.

Customers who pay in advance will see a £153 increase from £1,156 to £1,309.

If your energy company goes bankrupt in the next few weeks, Ofgem or your new energy company should be able to give you with additional information.

Right now, the best suggestion is to stay put. “The summary has come to an end.”