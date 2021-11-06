Moneyball questions on ITV have everyone saying the same thing.

As the second episode of ITV’s Moneyball aired this evening, many viewers were thinking the same thing.

Contestants strive to bank money by dropping a ball from a launcher onto a sum of money, which is hosted by football icon Ian Wright.

The prize pool continues to grow, but so does the pressure, as one final ball – the Moneyball – will determine whether a player takes home their hard-earned reward or goes home empty-handed.

Vicky was the first to try her luck at winning money, but the questions she was asked left spectators scratching their heads.

She was requested to match the colors of the gemstones ruby, sapphire, and emerald (red, blue and green).

Her next task was to match well-known Rom-Coms with their well-known leading couples.

“Wow these questions are ridiculously simple,” one spectator remarked on Twitter.

“This makes Tipping Point look like Fifteen to One,” observed another.

“Not quite Mastermind, is it?” wrote a third.

A fourth inquired if this was a “primary school children’s” quiz.

Moneyball airs on ITV on Saturdays at 6.30pm.