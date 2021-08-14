Money Saving Expert reveals how to save £200 on your energy bills before they skyrocket.

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert team has revealed ways to save money on your energy bills ahead of a significant increase in the coming months.

Due to rising wholesale costs, energy regulator Ofgem said last week that the price cap for ordinary direct debit plans will increase by £139 from October.

The spike is expected to affect millions of individuals, and Martin’s team cautioned that now is the time to switch in the weekly newsletter.

Anyone possessing a piggy bank or a money jar has been issued a warning.

Several of the cheapest bargains have vanished, and more are sure to disappear soon.

The best service bargain, according to Martin’s team, is from Igloo, with most individuals saving £200 each year.

“The cheapest top-service plan with 100 percent renewable electrical and no penalty to leave is Igloo,” they claimed.

“On average, £1,053 per year is spent on ordinary use, with most consumers saving £212 per year.

“For new dual-fuel and elec-only customers, the Igloo Energy Pioneer tariff includes a £25 MSE refund (£12.50 elec-only).

“Prices may climb or fall at any time because it is changeable, but you can always switch without penalty, which is beneficial if Igloo prices rise or better alternative deals appear.”

Customers on prepay will see their cap increase by £153 per year starting in October, but they can switch and save £200 per year.

“Switching is simple – there are little differences apart from service and cost,” Martin’s staff explained. It’s the same gas, power, and safety, and there’s no interruption in service. The only things that change are the customer service and who bills you.”