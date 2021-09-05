Money Saving Expert issues an urgent caution to anyone who has missed the deadline for tax credits.

People who missed the tax credit deadline may be able to reclaim them, but they must act quickly.

According to Martin Lewis’ Money Saving expert team, those who have had their tax credits taken away may be able to get them returned.

The alert was issued in this week’s Money Saving Expert email, and readers were urged to act quickly.

Update from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) on a benefit error that may have affected 85,000 applicants.

Tax credits are payments made to those who have children or who work but have a low income.

You can still lodge a new child tax credit claim if you get the severe disability premium, or if you got it in the last month and are still eligible.

However, you can no longer file a new claim for working tax credits.

“Those who needed to answer to HM Revenue & Customs by 31 July to renew their tax credits but missed the deadline have a chance to keep them – but you’ll need to act quickly,” Martin’s team said.

“All those who missed the deadline have received letters. These letters are dated, and if you contact HMRC within 30 days after receiving your letter, your tax credit claim may be reinstated.

“Any compensation owed to you will be made if your claim is reinstated.

“There are two ways to contact HMRC regarding reinstatement. You can call HMRC on 0345 300 3900 (make sure you have your letter with you) or write to them. The Gov.uk website has more information, including how to write to HMRC.”