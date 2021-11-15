Monday’s Powerball drawing has a $180 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is $180 million for the 11/15/21 drawing, which will take place at 11 p.m. ET tonight.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s 11/15/21 drawing is $180 million, with a cash-value option of $130.1 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $173 million jackpot on Saturday (11/13/21) were 08-15-26-35-45, with a Powerball of 09. It was a 3x Power Play.

On Saturday, there was no grand prize winner, nor were there any runners-up.