Monaco has issued a ‘casino’ transfer warning to Liverpool and Chelsea over Aurelien Tchouameni.

Liverpool have been connected with a move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but the club’s sporting director, Paul Mitchell, has stated that selling him would cost a lot of money.

Tchouameni has wowed this season and has emerged as a summer transfer target for a number of Europe’s best clubs.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all interested in bringing him to England, while Juventus are also interested in signing him at the end of the season.

Monaco will assess the midfielder’s status at the end of the season, according to Mitchell.

“The market possibilities are unlimited,” Monaco’s sporting director told Italian daily Tuttosport in July. “In July, we will take stock of the situation by analyzing, first and foremost, how we will have concluded the season.”

“It’s worth remembering that the youngster is under contract with Monaco until 2024.

“And his assessment is unquestionably valuable.

“Everything costs a lot in Monte Carlo, and let’s say Tchouameni is as pricey as a major casino.”

The 21-year-old has already made 70 appearances for Monaco and has seven caps for France.