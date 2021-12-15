Moms say they provide the majority of care and emotional support for their children, according to a poll.

According to a new study done by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, mothers are feeling the strain of providing the majority of care for their families.

According to the survey, 35% of participating mothers indicated they do more around the house than their partners. The figure is a far cry from the 3% of participating fathers who said the same thing.

Participants were also given eight domestic duties to complete and were asked whether they thought they accomplished them better than their partner. Approximately half of the moms stated that they were solely or primarily responsible for their children’s transportation. A similar amount of moms, 57 percent, stated they offer “all or most” of their children’s emotional support.

Another important component of the survey was determining how equitable individuals said their relationship was when it came to duties. Many fathers, 49 percent, indicated they and their partner share responsibility for their children if they get up in the middle of the night. Mothers, on the other hand, only answered in the same way in 21% of cases. The majority of emotional assistance given to their children is handled by their mother, according to 24% of fathers.

The poll was done from October 7 to 11 and included 1,054 adults. It has a plus or minus 4-percentage-point margin of error.

In comparison to what parents describe, Americans without children are still more optimistic that they would share tasks equally with a spouse. Even when characteristics like the respondents’ age are taken into account, this remains true.

The majority of men and women who are not parents answered that if they did have children, they would share equally in tasks such as providing transportation, changing diapers, and responding to children who get up in the middle of the night.

“Women are more correct than men when it comes to time use data,” said Yana Gallen, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy who worked on the poll.

Even the best-laid plans can be thwarted by life. Liana Price, 35, has a 4-month-old kid who came as a “much-welcomed surprise” while the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak when Price was. This is a condensed version of the information.