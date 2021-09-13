Mom’s mummified body is kept by her son so that she can continue to get her pension.

According to authorities, a 66-year-old man in Tyrol, Austria, admitted to hiding his mother’s mummified body in their home for more than a year so he could keep claiming her social security.

The body of an 89-year-old woman was discovered in the basement of a home in the Innsbruck-Land region of western Austria on Sept. 4, according to national broadcaster ORF, quoting police.

According to a CNN report, the woman’s son later admitted to keeping the body so he could continue getting her pension and care allowance.

Since his mother died in June 2020, he has received roughly €50,000 ($59,000), according to police.

“He double-checked that there was no odor problem. He kept his mother cool by switching out ice packs on a regular basis. ORF quoted Helmuth Gufler of the police’s social security fraud squad as saying, “He absorbed any body fluids with bandages.”

“When he ran out of everything, he smothered his mother in cat litter. The body was eventually mummified,” he added.

According to a police statement supplied to CNN, an autopsy performed Wednesday revealed no signs that the woman’s death was suspicious.

When his brother arrived to visit her, the man would inform him that their mother was in the hospital. According to authorities, the brother did not want to see his bedridden mother since she had dementia and would not recognize him.

In addition, the woman had no friends or acquaintances who could check on her.

The body was discovered after a new postman demanded to see the beneficiary of the benefits he was delivering. The fact that her son refused to allow the postman see her prompted officials to conduct a search of the property.

The woman’s son, who has since been charged with benefit fraud and concealing a body, later told authorities that he did not want to forfeit his mother’s money.

“He was well aware that if he reported his death, all payments would be instantly halted. He realized he couldn’t afford to pay for the funeral or keep the house where the two of them lived,” Gufler explained.

According to reports, investigators are hunting for a Romanian nurse who was there when the woman died last year. They have been unable to contact the nurse because she returned to Romania following the woman’s death.

In June, a 56-year-old woman and her two adult children were involved in a similar event in Japan.