Moms Get Free Stuff From Shopkeepers When They Allow Him to Rape Their Children; 50 Videos Found

Police discovered over 50 films of a 48-year-old shopkeeper rapping youngsters and arrested him. Two more ladies were arrested for permitting the suspect to rape their minor daughters in exchange for free merchandise from his store.

According to The Times Of India, the incident occurred in the Indian city of Chennai and was discovered after police raided the accused’s shop on Saturday.

The raid was carried out after a report that he was stockpiling prohibited cigarette items.

Officers were taken aback when they discovered recordings of juvenile girls on the accused’s phone while looking for the tobacco supplier’s contact information. The authorities initially believed he had downloaded pornographic information onto his device, but they soon realized he had recorded himself abusing youngsters.

The two women’s roles in the crime were discovered during a preliminary investigation. They were sisters, according to investigators, and had been shopping at the accused’s store for some time.

Perumal had an affair with one of the women, after which she introduced him to her sister. In exchange for free things from Perumal’s shop, both ladies agreed to let Perumal to rape their children.

He also recorded the rape of the two kids and three of their pals. “These three youngsters were too little to tell their parents what was going on, even though Perumal had been rapping them for almost six months,” a top police officer told The Times Of India.

The parents of three more raped children allegedly told police that the accused ladies looked after their children while they were at work.

“This is a frightening situation. The matter would not have come to light if the inspector hadn’t searched his phone, and the man would have assaulted additional children,” Karthikeyan said.

A 76-year-old man was recently arrested in Indiana for reportedly paying an Iowa mother to give him images and videos of her having sex with her 8-year-old kid in exchange for money.

The mother allegedly gave Winchip six images and seven films of herself performing various sex acts on her kid on July 23, including one image that allegedly showed her face, according to police. Winchip allegedly wired the mother $187 the next day, according to authorities.