Mom’s decomposing body is kept at home by her sisters in an attempt to’resurrect’ her.

In the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, a pair of sisters allegedly kept their 78-year-old mother’s decomposing body in their home in the hopes of reviving her.

According to the publication The Times of India, Trichy police discovered the decomposed body of retired teacher B Mary in her Sokkampatti rural home on Saturday.

According to the outlet, Mary died five days before the finding. According to authorities, her two daughters, B Jacintha, 40, and B Jayanthi, 43, attempted to “resurrect” their mother through prayer.

After an anonymous caller reported a bad stench emanating from the family’s home, authorities discovered Mary’s decomposing body.

According to authorities, Mary’s two children first refused to let the rescuers into the house and shut the door from inside.

“They said their mother was alive and that entering the house would harm her precious spirit,” Manapparai police inspector S Karunakaran was cited in the report as saying.

Police later enlisted the assistance of the local administration office, which informed the two ladies that if they continued to refuse entry, authorities would smash the door down.

“Eventually, they gave in, and we discovered Mary’s decaying body inside the house,” Karunakaran added.

The retired teacher’s body was sent to the government headquarters hospital in Manapparai by police. On Saturday morning, a post-mortem was performed, but detectives struggled to persuade Mary’s daughters that she was dead.

“They fought with us even after we brought the body to [the government hospital]that their mother was alive,” Karunakaran claimed.

He continued, “They remained the same even after doing the post-mortem.”

The cause of Mary’s death was not revealed.

The two women were escorted by police with Mary’s body, which was eventually buried. It was unclear whether the sisters will face prosecution as a result of the event.

In May, police in the Indian state of Karnataka discovered that a mentally ill woman had spent two days living with her mother and younger brother’s decomposing bodies because she felt they were “sleeping.”

On May 12, Rajarajeshwari Nagar police arrived to a household in Bangaluru after receiving allegations of a bad odor coming from the premises and discovered Srilakshmi, 47, and two deceased family members.

Harish, 45, and Aryamba, 65, were Srilakshmi’s brother and mother, respectively, and were later recognized as the deceased.

Harish sequestered himself inside the house after testing positive for COVID-19 in late April, according to an inquiry.

Aryamba had fallen on the floor a few days before. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.