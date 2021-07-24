Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video

Web fans have been thrilled by a video supposedly showing a mother cat introducing her kitten to the family dog.

Over 1.5 million people have seen a YouTube video titled “Cat Mom Introducing Her 1 Week Old Kitten to Her Dog Friend.” It depicts a dog lying on a bed, sniffing a young kitten with interest. The mother cat lays down close the dog’s face while it sniffs.

The dog’s snout continues to advance nearer the kitten. The mother cat then tenderly cradles the dog’s face with its paw and lightly kisses the canine’s face, finally meeting noses. The cat’s behaviors appear to urge the dog to treat the kitten with care.

The dog nudges the mother cat with its nose in apparent acknowledgement. As the dog watches from a respectful distance, the mother cat lovingly touches her kitten, kneading one of her paws into its side.

Earlier this week, a Reddit post about the video earned over 40,300 upvotes and 370 comments. The majority of the responses expressed surprise at how at ease the mother cat appears to be with the dog. Others shared their excitement at the animals’ nonverbal communication.

The video’s appeal could also be attributed to the fact that it depicts interspecies “friendliness.” Over the last decade, videos of similar partnerships between dogs and birds, tigers and chimps, and other animal combinations have gone viral and gotten similar positive feedback.

While the video has wowed viewers, dogs being introduced to cats is a very typical event. Several pet websites, in fact, offer advice on how to introduce canines and felines to avoid any animosity.

According to PAWS, an organization that cares for orphaned and injured animals, before introducing a cat to a dog, pet owners should first confirm that the dog is well-behaved.

The group recommends allowing the animals to sniff an item that has the scent of the other. It also recommends keeping the animals at a safe distance at initially, gradually reducing the distance, and ending the engagement if the animals show signs of nervousness or hostility.

