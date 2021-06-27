Moments before the engine bursts, dad gets his four-year-old out of the BMW.

After their automobile exploded into flames, a father and son on their way to school nearly survived.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was called to the site at 2.25pm yesterday (June 22) after receiving a call that a vehicle was on fire on Welwyn Avenue in Ainsdale.

At 2:32 p.m., crews arrived at the scene and discovered a white BMW owned by Steven Pile engulfed in flames.

The BMW X5 exploded into flames as Steve was driving to pick up his son from school.

He was able to get their four-year-old boy from the vehicle and carry him away from the flames.

“He rushed from the car and within seconds the engine burst and the entire automobile was on fire,” Steve’s wife, Shellie Pile, said.

“We are so glad that no one was wounded, that everyone is safe, and we can’t thank the neighboring neighbors enough for coming out of their homes to aid, as well as the emergency services who assisted Steve and our son while everything was going on.”

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the incident.

“Crews used a high-pressure hose reel jet to extinguish the main body of the fire, then dry powder on the gearbox compartment,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“The fire is thought to have begun by accident. At 3.33 p.m., fire crews left the scene.”

After hearing blasts and seeing flames and black smoke billowing from the vehicle, residents went to social media.

“I observed this after picking up from the school run, pleased everyone involved was okay,” one person said.

The automobile was completely destroyed when the fire was put out, according to photos taken by the Pile family.

“It was such a horrible thing to happen to them both,” Shellie recalled, “and my husband did a fantastic job of shielding our son from the reality of what was going on.”

“I’m just thankful that neither of them was hurt, and that no one else in the area was hurt.”

"The emergency services where brilliant and there was a lovely lady who came out of her home to give our four-year-old an ice cream to cheer.