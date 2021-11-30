Moments before the car explodes, a mother and her two young sons flee the burning vehicle.

With her two sons, a mother narrowly survived a car explosion. Mellisa Grant, the mother, had to witness her automobile burst into flames after barely making it out of the vehicle with her two sons.

When the incident occurred on Friday, Grant, 27, was driving along a street in Brownhills, Walsall, England, in her Vauxhall Corsa. According to Birmingham Live, her two young sons, Braidan, three, and Bradley, one, were in the rear seats of the car as they drove around to pick up a few things.

“I live just down the road from where it caught fire, and we were going to Sainsbury’s to pick up some decorations and some stuff I got from Argos that day,” the mother explained.

The mother turned on the heat to dehumidify the vehicle before discovering a fire in the passenger footwell. Without wasting any time, the mother sprang into action, hurling Braidan out of the car before turning her attention to Bradley.

“I was able to get Braidan out of his car seat, but I couldn’t get Bradley out of his car seat, and the car was engulfed in flames, so I threw Braidan away from us because I wasn’t going [sic]to leave Bradley and die trying to save my baby, and the car was about to explode at any second,” the mother wrote on Facebook after the incident. “I was able to free him. She added, “Not caring if I broke his arm because I dragged him so hard.”

Grant yanked her children out of the car just in time and rushed screaming for aid to the nearest house.

“As I was shouting, the automobile exploded behind us,” the mother recounted.

The children were taken in by the family at the residence while Grant alerted authorities.

“I can’t get that image out of my head from when I was driving and saw the passenger side on fire,” she says. “And the time I tossed Braidan out of the car because I believed Bradley and I were going to die,” Grant posted on social media.

According to Birmingham Live, the West Midlands Fire Service arrived at the scene about 6:19 p.m. and discovered the automobile on fire.

“Firefighters from Aldridge Station arrived and discovered a car on fire, with the driver safely out of the vehicle thanks to the help of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.