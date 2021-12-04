Moments before his cruel death, brother made a Christmas pledge to his younger sister.

A seven-year-old girl went to the window and saw a man standing outside their home with a rifle, as her 21-year-old brother lay dying.

Jamie Starkey had just given his baby sister a passionate kiss and embrace, promising that they will set up the Christmas tree together.

On December 2, 2012, he was shot four times in the chest and twice in the head while standing outside his home on Higher Lane in Fazakerley.

During the inquiry, five people were arrested and questioned, and the murder weapon was discovered.

However, nine years later, the identity of the lone gunman, as suspected by Merseyside Police, remains unknown.

Richard, Jamie’s father, first mistook the gunshots that “torn his whole family apart” for fireworks until his son’s buddy dashed in and informed him that they were being assaulted.

“I raced out and was shouting ‘Jamie where are you?'” Richard told The Washington Newsday in an emotional interview six years after the unsolved murder.

I couldn’t see Jamie because it was raining and absolutely black.

“I stepped around the car and he was just lying there,” says the narrator.

“I was just holding him, and I recall wearing a white jumper that was completely soaked in his blood.”

“It was really terrible.”

“I didn’t realize it until later, but my daughter had actually run to the window and seen the guy standing there with a gun.”

“He liked his younger sister’s bones,” the now-65-year-old continued, “and she kept asking him ‘when are we putting up the Christmas tree?”

He’d been out earlier in the day shopping for Christmas presents with a friend, and they were sitting in his car outside.

“His mother was making tea for him and his friend when he told her, ‘We’ll put it up tomorrow when you get home from school.’

“As he did, he kissed her and hugged her, then went outside to his car to fetch the gifts he had purchased.

“He was shot and killed in a matter of seconds.”

Richard characterized his kid as a protective child who was "lovely," "bubbly," and "very loud."