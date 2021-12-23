Moments after stabbing her’soulmate,’ a killer strolls by a woman.

A distraught woman revealed how her next-door neighbor went right past her after stabbing her’soulmate’ to death.

Ian Holden fatally stabbed Mark Roberts in the chest as he went home after celebrating New Year’s Day.

Holden’s behavior had bothered Mark, 52, for years, and he had grown to fear him.

Hundreds of people come in the city to say their final farewell to Ava White. His girlfriend, Jane Billington, who spent the Christmas season with him, has spoken out for the first time about her loss.

“Mark and I were soulmates, we were so excellent for each other,” said Jane, a 55-year-old social worker. Holden was causing me concern; we all knew he was a problem.

“But in my wildest dreams, I never imagined he’d take Mark’s life.”

“We had both gone out the night before he died, and I returned home and stopped to talk to my neighbor along the way.” Holden marched past us moments after stabbing Mark, but I didn’t realize it at the time.

“I am heartbroken about Mark’s death. But I’m determined that he’ll be remembered as a man with a great heart who provided me so much joy and laughter.” Jane, a Wirral mother of one, met Mark through mutual friends in July 2011.

“I have the letter M in the creases of my palms – and have always joked that I was meant to meet someone with an M-name,” she explains. As a result, it felt like fate when Mark and I met.

“At first, we were just friends, but then Mark surprised me with a large bouquet of flowers and asked me out on a date.”

“He was a very witty and romantic guy, and we had a pretty serious relationship.” He got me flowers and made arrangements for a horse and carriage ride. I now had the words to ‘Annie’s Song’ written on his memorial bench because he sung it to me.

“We were madly in love and never parted.”

“We had a fantastic vacation, and Mark had a fantastic time.”

