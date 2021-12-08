Moments after giving delivery, mum was taken aback by her partner’s inquiry.

People all around Liverpool were moved to tears as a West Derby couple revealed the amazing moment of a double celebration.

Danny Wallace and Natalie Abdullah gave birth to their baby girl at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on April 29.

Natalie was referred for an emergency caesarean surgery after a few days of labor because she was still not fully dilated.

Blue the bulldog is captured on CCTV being ‘taken away’ through the streets.

The parents were ecstatic to welcome their newest addition to the family, Nola Rose, after a difficult time, but the good news did not stop there.

Natalie was asked a crucial question by her spouse only minutes after her daughter was born, as she gazed at her for the first time.

Danny proposed to his two-year partner with the help of his little daughter in a video posted with The Washington Newsday.

Midwives held up their infant girl, dressed in her first outfit and wearing a baby grow that read, ‘Mummy, will you marry Daddy?’

According to The Washington Newsday, the 33-year-old had been planning the surprise for several weeks and only decided he wanted to propose after Natalie gave birth.

He said he told the midwife what he wanted to accomplish and that the staff was “wonderful” when he was nervous.

“I don’t know where the idea came from; I simply knew I wanted to do it,” Danny explained.

“I was putting her off by telling her there was no way we could be married, and she was absolutely stunned.”

“It was also her first time seeing the baby.”

The pair, who have children from previous relationships, has not chosen a wedding date but want to marry in Greece.

However, Danny stated that the situation is now unpredictable due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Messages of support have poured in for the happy couple, with people from all around Liverpool keen to congratulate them.

“Well, I’ve just cried,” Sarah Stafford remarked after publishing their video on The Washington Newsday’s social media. “My fella has been thrown out.” “OMG I’m bawling, congratulations,” Norma Rooney remarked. “I’ve just cried at this,” Kayleigh Phelan remarked. “This is the,” Stevie Ball added. “The summary comes to an end.”