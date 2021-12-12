Moments after giving birth, Mum cried, “Don’t let my baby die!”

Just moments after her son’s ‘horrendous’ birth, a mother said she was wailing and begging, “don’t let my baby die!”

Emma Kinney, from Birkenhead, was 19 years old when the birth of her first child took a terrifying turn at Arrowe Park Hospital in 2008, when her baby was born without breathing.

Emma, now 32, told The Washington Newsday that the horror of the moment was still fresh in her mind: “It was horrifying.” Everything went completely wrong. It was an emergency when he was born, and all the doctors and nurses were rushing around.

"I just remember crying and shouting, 'don't let my baby die,'" says one witness.

As hospital workers raced against the time to save his life, the distraught new mother was unable to hold her son.

Emma’s kid wouldn’t take his first breath for another 12 minutes.

Shay, the infant, was transported to intensive care and placed on a ventilator before being transferred to Liverpool Women’s Hospital for ‘brain cooling,’ a therapy for newborn brain injury.

The outlook was bleak.

“We were informed by the doctors that it would be a miracle if he survived, and that even if he did, Shay would most likely be seriously handicapped as a result of his brain not receiving oxygen for so long,” Emma added.

The newborn’s misery continued as he battled repeated seizures and a streptococcus B infection, which in neonates can cause meningitis, sepsis, and pneumonia.

“Finally, they brought in a photo of him wrapped with tubes,” his mother added.

The photograph is one she frequently displays to Shay Pennington, now 13 years old and a survivor against all odds.

“I show him the photo and tell him ‘see how powerful you are,” Emma told The Washington Newsday. Take a look at what you’ve accomplished.” Despite his traumatic birth, an MRI of the newborn’s brain revealed no abnormalities, and he was sent home after only a few weeks.

“We were informed that Shay wouldn’t develop at the same rate as other kids his age,” Emma explained. He still achieved all of his goals, so we say, ‘Shay will accomplish it in Shay’s time.’ “The summary comes to an end.”