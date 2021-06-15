‘Momentous day’: A gay man drives an hour to give blood after a 25-year wait.

After a major rule change, a gay man who had waited 25 years to donate blood drove for an hour to do so.

Donors in England, Scotland, and Wales will no longer be questioned if they have had sex with another man, thanks to new eligibility criteria that went into force on Monday.

Anyone who has had the same sexual partner for the past three months will now be allowed to give, which means more homosexual and bisexual males will be able to donate blood, platelets, and plasma while maintaining the same level of safety, according to the statement.

On what he characterized as a “momentous” day, Keith Bishop, 46, a lecturer at Newman University in Birmingham, drove the lengthy distance to end a 25-year wait to give blood.

Mr Bishop told the PA news agency, “I’m married (and) have been in the same long-term partnership for about 17 years.”

“As a result, from a risk standpoint, I kind of pose no risk at all.

“I drove an hour to get there today because I’ve been waiting for this for 25 years. I couldn’t wait any longer.”

“When a lot of my pals turned 18, all they wanted to do was go to the pub – all I wanted to do was give blood,” Mr Bishop continued.

“I had been counting down the days before I turned 18, and it was a major, exciting milestone for me.

“As I grew older, I became more engaged in my life, which, to put it bluntly, restricted me from doing that – I wasn’t allowed to give blood.

“How did it make you feel? It’s just another reminder, frankly, that gay men are treated as second-class citizens in this nation by many people.”

