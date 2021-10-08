Moment 6.1 Earthquake Shakes Entire On-Air News Set, as seen on video.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck near Tokyo on Thursday was captured on camera by broadcasters.

Three television news hosts, who appear to be broadcasting live—and their set—are briefly rattled by the earthquake, according to footage released on Twitter by Russian news agency RT.

On Twitter, RT tweeted, “Moment 6.1 magnitude #earthquake rocks news studio in #Japan.”

As the earthquake strikes, the hosts hunch forward in their seats, but their speech continues unaffected. In the background, a warning siren sounds.

RT (@RT com): RT (@RT com): RT (@RT com): 7th of October, 2021 The earthquake struck the Tokyo area about 10:40 p.m. on Thursday. The earthquake’s “focus,” according to Japanese broadcaster NHK, was in Chiba Prefecture, which is east of Tokyo. Officials indicated there was no risk of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake.

According to NHK, the earthquake had a magnitude of “five-plus” on Japan’s seismic scale, which ranges from 0 to 7. Authorities had received “many reports of casualties,” but no indications of serious structural damage.

According to the Japan Times, some trains were halted and other towns had power shortages. The Haneda Airport in Tokyo was closed for safety reasons. There were no irregularities at nuclear power plants, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

According to The Japan Times, a train in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward partially derailed, injuring three passengers. According to the article, two people were injured in Chiba Prefecture, including a teenage girl, a woman in her seventies, and a woman in her forties who fell and banged her head.

According to the publication, the earthquake was the largest to strike Tokyo since the Great East Japan Earthquake Disaster in 2011.

A 9.1 earthquake happened off the northeast coast of Honshu, Japan, in 2011, causing a tsunami that slammed into the coast and shut down three nuclear reactors. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the storm resulted in 18,000 deaths and the loss of more than 123,000 homes (NCEI).

According to NCEI, the earthquake was “the greatest magnitude ever measured in Japan and the third-biggest in the globe since 1900.”

