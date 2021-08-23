Mom was taken aback when she discovered breast milk dripping from her armpit.

TikTok is a great place to learn new things, and many people were surprised to learn about pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Lindsay White, @thelittlemilkbar, a TikTok user, received four million views after sharing her experience with expressing breast milk via her armpit after childbirth.

White described in the video how she initially realized she was breastfeeding from her armpit. “I was nursing Allie one day when I noticed her hair was dripping wet. Then it dawned on me that the noise was coming from my armpit. I assumed I was just hot and bothered, but then I observed a large lump and wondered, “What is that?” As a result, I squeezed it and holy s**t, milk squirted out.

“I went to the doctor thinking I had a third nipple, but she said, ‘Nope, your milk line actually runs all the way up through your armpits,’” she added.

Breast milk from an armpit may seem unusual, but it’s more common than most people know. “Your milk line, known as the Tail of Spence, extends from your thighs all the way up into your armpits, according to my doctor. White told Buzzfeed, “It’s very uncommon for women to have milk ducts that leak throughout that milk like, like your armpit.”

Breast tissue can extend all the way up into the axilla (armpit) and produce milk exactly like typical breast tissue. Polymastia is the term for having additional breast tissue, and according to a 1999 study published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, up to 6% of women had it.

It may or may not have an additional nipple or areola, and women may not realize they have extra tissue until they become pregnant.

White’s video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

#motherhood #breastfeeding #momlife #didyouknow #mindblowing #momsoftiktok #coolmomsoftiktok #newmom #prego #pregobelly #breastfeedingmom #birth #momsoftiktok #coolmomsoftiktok

bbno$ & Lalala – Y2K

“This happens because milk glands work just like the body’s sweat glands,” Priscila Medina, a registered nurse (RN) and international board-certified lactation consultant (IBCLC), told BuzzFeed. Supernumerary nipples, also known as accessory nipples, can extend from the armpit to the groin. As Lindsay mentioned, breast tissue can develop into the axilla (armpit) and cause problems. This is a condensed version of the information.